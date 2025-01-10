What's the story

HSBC has downgraded its India outlook from 'overweight' to 'neutral,' with a BSE Sensex target of ₹85,990 for 2025.

The move is mainly prompted by worries over falling corporate profits and elevated market valuations.

Despite India's phenomenal 25% annual growth rate in recent years, HSBC considers this rate unsustainable.

With the Sensex at today's level of 77,650, there is an anticipated upside of nearly 10.7%, based on HSBC's target for the 30-stock index.