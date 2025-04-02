What's the story

West Virginia Governor, Patrick Morrisey, recently announced major changes to a federally subsidized broadband initiative.

The move, which appeared to be an extension of a government project at first glance, is actually the first case of a state acting under the Trump administration's directive.

The goal is to revamp a multi-billion-dollar fund that could potentially benefit White House advisor Elon Musk and his satellite internet service Starlink.