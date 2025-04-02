What's the story

Zach Yadegari, an 18-year-old tech prodigy and millionaire, has been rejected by several prestigious American universities.

Although he boasts a stellar academic record with 4.0 GPA and a successful start-up, he was still denied admission to Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Stanford and MIT, among others.

The New York-based teen, whose AI firm Cal AI generates $30 million in annual revenue, took to X to reveal the colleges that rejected his application.