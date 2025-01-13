What's the story

The Indian stock market took a massive hit on January 13, with more than 500 stocks crashing to their lowest levels in a year.

The Sensex plummeted 1,049 points (1.36%) to close at 76,330.01, while the Nifty 50 shed 346 points (1.47%). Midcap and Smallcap indices took a severe hit, declining 4.17% and 4.14%, respectively.

The overall market capitalization plunged by ₹13 lakh crore, eroding investor wealth significantly.