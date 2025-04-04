Beijing censors search on Chinese-built skyscraper that collapsed in Bangkok
What's the story
Beijing is reportedly censoring news related to the recent collapse of a high-rise in Thailand's Bangkok.
It was the only high-rise building to collapse entirely after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, almost 1,000km away from Thailand's capital.
The partially built tower was supposed to accommodate the Thai government's State Audit Office.
Firm under investigation
Chinese firm faces scrutiny amid censorship
The project was a joint venture between China Railway Number 10, a subsidiary of state-owned China Railway Group, and Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited.
It was their first skyscraper venture outside China. The company had reportedly wanted to use the project as a "business card" to promote its interests in Thailand.
However, news about it has been censored on Chinese social media following the building's collapse. Related keywords yield limited results.
Information control
Censorship aims to limit discussions
Reports on the building collapse by Chinese state media outlet Xinhua have also disappeared.
Further, China Railway Number 10 has deleted all posts on the construction from its WeChat account.
Lynette Ong, a professor of Chinese politics at the University of Toronto, said the news is likely being censored in China to limit discussions that could embarrass the state-owned construction company.
Legal action
Thai authorities launch investigations
Thai government officials have launched several probes into the collapse of the building.
Scrutiny on the businesses also grew this week after four Chinese workers were seen removing documents from the site after the disaster.
They were given suspended sentences for breaching disaster zone rules.
Meanwhile, rescue workers continue to search for survivors in the debris, most of whom were Burmese construction workers.
In Myanmar, the death toll has climbed to 2,886.