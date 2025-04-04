What's the story

China has announced that it will impose reciprocal 34% tariffs on all imports from the United States starting April 10 after Donald Trump also imposed a 34% tariff on Chinese imports.

In a statement, China's Ministry of Commerce said the US's sweeping new tariff regime threatened the hard-won balance struck over years of international trade discussions.

"This practice of the US...seriously undermines China's legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral bullying practice," it said.