The recommendation came during a hearing on Monday

What's the story The Supreme Court has urged the central government to focus on creating jobs instead of doling out free rations. The recommendation came during a hearing on Monday on food provision under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The court was concerned that state governments may keep issuing ration cards to placate citizens, knowing that the Centre is responsible for distributing grains.

Justices Surya Kant and Manmohan questioned how long freebies could be provided indefinitely. They stressed the need for job opportunities and capacity building for migrant workers who have been getting free ration since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre told the court that 81 crore people are currently receiving free or subsidized ration under NFSA.

The court also debated if states should pay the cost of ration if they continue to issue ration cards. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that the government supplies essential commodities such as wheat and rice to 80 crore poor people under NFSA. However, Advocate Prashant Bhushan contended that around 2 to 3 crore people continue to remain excluded from this scheme.

The plea in question dealt with problems of migrant workers, with earlier orders directing states and UTs to issue ration cards by November 19, 2024. Bhushan proposed that all migrant workers registered with the "e-Shram" portal should be given free ration by the Centre. The hearing saw a fiery exchange between SG Mehta and Bhushan over government policy and damaging emails, respectively. The court adjourned further hearings on the matter till January 8, 2025.