Delhi's Water Minister calls for action

Delhi water crisis: Atishi seeks emergency meeting with lieutenant governor

By Chanshimla Varah 03:08 pm Jun 09, 202403:08 pm

What's the story Delhi's Water Minister, Atishi, has called for an urgent meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over concerns of a water crisis in the national capital. In a post on X, she said that if the amount of water does not increase immediately, the water situation across Delhi will worsen in one to two days. The minister cited the "inadequate" amount of water being released by Haryana through the Munak Canal as a primary concern.

Urgent intervention

Water shortage could worsen in days, warns minister

She highlighted that seven Water Treatment Plants in Delhi are dependent on this water supply from Munak Canal. According to Atishi, Delhi is currently receiving only 840 cusecs of water from the canal, significantly less than the expected 1,050 cusecs. "Hon'ble Delhi Lieutenant Governor is the representative of the Central Govt. Will be requesting him to intervene and resolve the situation," Atishi tweeted.

Central intervention

Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water: Atishi

A day before, Atishi had also leveled the same allegation, stating that Haryana was not releasing Delhi's share of 1,050 cusecs of water. Addressing a press conference, Atishi said during summers, when Haryana releases 1,050 cusecs of water, Delhi receives about 990 cusecs. "Every summer, there is a loss of around 59-60 cusecs of water due to evaporation. If 840 cusecs of water is reaching Delhi, it means Haryana is not releasing water in the Munak canal," she said.