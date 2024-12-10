Summarize Simplifying... In short A tech professional named Subhash committed suicide, leaving a 24-page note blaming his wife and her family for marital issues and legal troubles.

His brother has since filed a complaint against the wife's family, alleging they demanded a hefty settlement and fabricated false cases against Subhash.

Before his death, Subhash shared his note and a video expressing his distress, both of which have since gone viral. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Subhash was a senior executive in Bengaluru

Techie dies by suicide, leaves 24-page note blaming wife, family

By Snehil Singh 04:43 pm Dec 10, 202404:43 pm

What's the story A 34-year-old techie identified as Atul Subhash died by suicide at his residence in Manjunath Layout area, Bengaluru. A native of Uttar Pradesh, Subhash was a senior executive for a private firm in the city. He lived alone after separating from his wife. His death came to light when he was found hanging in his home.

Accusations revealed

Subhash's suicide note accuses wife, family of harassment

Subhash left behind a 24-page suicide note, comprising four handwritten and 20 typed pages. The note started with the words "Justice is Due" and blamed his estranged wife and her family for harassment amid marital discord. He alleged his four-year-old son had been "weaponized to extort maintenance." The note also elaborated on his legal battles in a family court in Uttar Pradesh where he faced murder and unnatural sex allegations.

Legal action

Brother files complaint against wife's family

Subhash's brother has filed a complaint against the wife and her family, alleging they fabricated false cases and demanded a settlement of ₹3 crore. Despite getting ₹40,000 monthly maintenance while working at Accenture, Subhash's wife demanded an additional ₹2-4 lakh per month, according to the complaint. The Bengaluru Police have registered a case against Subhash's wife and her family members on this complaint. A detailed investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Last moments

Subhash's final actions and viral video

Before ending his life, Subhash arranged important details like the information about his death note. He also hung a placard saying "Justice is due" in his house besides emailing the note to a few and shared it with an NGO's WhatsApp group he was a part of. A video recorded by him has gone viral on social media where he said, "The tax I pay on my salary is helping the police, legal system to harass me and my family."