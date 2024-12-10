Summarize Simplifying... In short A tragic bus crash in Mumbai claimed six lives, including a teenager returning from her first day at work and a nurse en route to her night shift.

The driver, who allegedly lost control due to brake failure, has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide.

In response, the Maharashtra Chief Minister has pledged ₹5 lakh in compensation to each victim's family. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

49 others were injured in the accident

Mumbai bus crash: Teen returning home, nurse among 6 killed

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:10 pm Dec 10, 202401:10 pm

What's the story A tragic bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla area on Monday night killed six people and injured 49 others. The accident took place when a state-run BEST bus lost control on the busy SG Barve Marg, hitting pedestrians and vehicles before crashing into a residential complex. The crash occurred around 9:50pm as the bus was headed from Kurla station to Andheri.

Investigation underway

Victims identified, driver taken into custody

Among the deceased were 19-year-old Afrin Shah, who was returning home after her first day at work, and 55-year-old nurse Kannis Ansari, who was headed to a night shift at a hospital. Other victims included Anam Sheikh, Shivam Kashyap, Vijay Gaikwad and Faruq Chaudhari. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has said initial findings indicate the driver lost control of the vehicle, possibly due to brake failure.

Legal proceedings

Bus driver faces charges, compensation announced for victims

The bus driver, Sanjay More, has been arrested and booked under several charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The bus involved in the accident was a 12-meter-long electric vehicle made by Olectra and leased to BEST from EVEY Trans. It was registered only three months ago. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis expressed condolences to the victims' families and announced ₹5 lakh compensation to each family.