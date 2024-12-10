BEST bus crash: Death toll rises to 6, 49 injured
A horrific accident involving a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus in Mumbai's Kurla West has claimed six lives and injured 49 others. The incident happened on Monday night when the bus, headed from Kurla station to Sakinaka, lost control on the SG Barve Marg. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the runaway vehicle mowed down pedestrians and rammed into 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before hitting a reinforced concrete column of the Solomon Building.
Driver detained, rescue operations underway
The driver of the electric bus, Sanjay More, has been taken into custody by police after the accident. Preliminary reports indicate that More lost control of the vehicle, leading it to accelerate uncontrollably. The bus finally stopped after entering a residential society named Buddha Colony. Rescue operations were quickly conducted with injured persons rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Death toll rises, traffic rerouted following accident
Three victims were declared dead on arrival at Bhabha Hospital on Monday night. By Tuesday, the death toll rose to six as three more people succumbed to their injuries. After the accident, Mumbai Police closed SG Barve Marg for traffic, impacting one of the busiest routes leading to Kurla station. In light of this road closure, BEST is rerouting buses on 10 alternative routes from nearby locations instead of Kurla station.
Investigation underway to determine cause of accident
Meanwhile, authorities are investigating the cause of the accident to find any underlying factors behind the tragic incident. The BEST bus involved in the incident was a 12-meter-long electric vehicle manufactured by Olectra Greentech and operated under a wet lease agreement. This information is likely to play a key role in the ongoing investigation.