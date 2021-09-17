No Delta plus variant found in 376 samples: BMC

The samples were examined at a genome sequencing facility inaugurated in Mumbai last month

No Delta plus variant of COVID-19, considered highly contagious, was found among 376 samples tested in the second round of genome sequencing in Mumbai, a senior civic official said on Thursday. Additional Municipal Commissioner (western suburbs) Suresh Kakani said that the samples were examined at a genome sequencing facility inaugurated in the city last month.

The Delta variant was found in 304 samples: Kakani

In a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Kakani said, "The genome sequencing facility at civic-run Kasturba Hospital has tested 376 samples so far (in the second round)." "Not a single sample was found with the Delta plus variant of COVID-19. However, 304 samples had the Delta variant, while two samples had 19A lineage and four 20A lineage," he said.

Sixty-six samples have prevalence of earlier strain of COVID-19: Kakani

"The other 66 samples have a prevalence of earlier strain of COVID-19. The Delta plus variant, which is known for its higher transmissibility, was not found in these samples," Kakani further said.

In first batch of genome sequencing, 128 samples had Delta

In the first batch of genome sequencing, 188 samples were tested of which 128 had the Delta variant, while the remaining had standard COVID-19 strain, BMC said in the statement. The analysis of the first report is out which revealed that out of 128 samples, 93 were from Mumbai. Out of these 93, 45 samples were of men and 48 were of women.

Out of 93 persons, 54 had to be hospitalized: BMC

As many as 54 persons out of these 93 had to be hospitalized, which in terms of percentage comes at 58, it said. The remaining had no symptoms, it added. Among 93 persons, 47 took at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19. A further break-up stated that 27 persons took both doses of vaccine, while remaining got infected after receiving the first shot.

Out of 27 fully-vaccinated people, four were on oxygen support

Only four persons had to be put on oxygen support out of the 27 fully vaccinated people, the statement further said. As many as 1,194 people who had come in contact with these 93 persons from Mumbai were tested for COVID-19. Of these, 80 people had contracted the infection, the civic body said in the statement.