The pilot was found dead on November 25

Pilot's suicide: Family claims boyfriend pressured her to quit non-veg

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:35 am Nov 28, 202410:35 am

What's the story A 25-year-old Air India pilot, Srishti Tuli, was discovered dead in her rented apartment in Mumbai on November 25. Subsequently, the Powai Police arrested her boyfriend, Aditya Pandit (27), on charges of abetment to suicide. The arrest followed Tuli's family's accusations against Pandit of harassing and publicly humiliating her. They also alleged that he forced her to adopt a vegetarian diet.

Relationship history

Couple's turbulent relationship under scrutiny

Tuli and Pandit, who had been living together in Mumbai, met two years ago during her training in Delhi. The police said the couple often fought, with Pandit allegedly taunting Tuli and withdrawing money from her bank account. On the day of the incident, Tuli reportedly called Pandit while he was on his way to Delhi, and informed him of her intention to end her life.

Legal proceedings

Pandit charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Pandit has been charged under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetment of suicide and remanded in police custody till November 29. No suicide note was found at the scene, however, a post-mortem report confirmed suicide as Tuli's cause of death. Her locked phone has been sent to a forensic lab for further investigation into her communications with Pandit.

Family's plea

Family suspects foul play, urges thorough investigation

Meanwhile, Tuli's family in Gorakhpur has raised suspicion over her death. They alleged Pandit might have killed Tuli and made it look like a suicide. The family has requested the Mumbai Police to investigate the matter thoroughly. "Once, the group had decided to eat non-vegetarian food. When her boyfriend learnt about it, he insulted her in front of everybody," a police officer said, quoting Tuli's uncle who filed a complaint against Pandit.