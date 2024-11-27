Yogi Adityanath launches projects worth ₹237.38 crore for Maha Kumbh-2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched projects worth ₹237.38 crore in Prayagraj for the upcoming Maha Kumbh-2025. The event, scheduled between January 13 and February 26, 2025, will have six major bathings. This time, the fair area has been expanded to 4,000 hectares with 25 sectors for better crowd management and enhanced visitor experience, he said.
Infrastructure upgrades and cleanliness measures announced
Adityanath has also promised major infrastructure upgrades for the event. These include parking facilities, 14 flyovers, inner passes, and 12km of temporary ghats. A fleet of 550 shuttle buses will be deployed for the transportation. Focusing on cleanliness, he said, "We will not let any garbage fall in the Ganga." He added that more than one and a half lakh toilet facilities will be made available to ensure hygiene.
Additional amenities and security measures for Maha Kumbh-2025
Further, 30 platoon bridges will be installed to ensure movement across the fairgrounds. Other facilities include 67,000 LEDs, 200 water ATMs, and 85 tube wells. A digitalized Kumbh map and security with smartphones will be put in place to help visitors. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya reviewed these preparations on Tuesday, underlining systematic and grand-scale efforts toward ensuring a successful event.
AI-enhanced security and uninterrupted lighting planned
The Uttar Pradesh Police will deploy artificial intelligence (AI) in CCTV systems to bolster security at the event. More than 40,000 rechargeable bulbs will be placed across the fairgrounds to provide uninterrupted lighting. Safety measures also include 220 expert deep-sea divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) being deployed at the Sangam waters for round-the-clock safety during bathing rituals.