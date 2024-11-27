Summarize Simplifying... In short Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has launched projects worth ₹237.38 crore for Maha Kumbh-2025, promising significant infrastructure upgrades.

These include parking facilities, flyovers, temporary ghats, and a fleet of shuttle buses, along with a focus on cleanliness and hygiene.

The event will also feature AI-enhanced security, uninterrupted lighting, and safety measures like deep-sea divers for bathing rituals. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Maha Kumbh-2025 will be held in January-February

Yogi Adityanath launches projects worth ₹237.38 crore for Maha Kumbh-2025

By Chanshimla Varah 08:24 pm Nov 27, 202408:24 pm

What's the story Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched projects worth ₹237.38 crore in Prayagraj for the upcoming Maha Kumbh-2025. The event, scheduled between January 13 and February 26, 2025, will have six major bathings. This time, the fair area has been expanded to 4,000 hectares with 25 sectors for better crowd management and enhanced visitor experience, he said.

Event preparations

Infrastructure upgrades and cleanliness measures announced

Adityanath has also promised major infrastructure upgrades for the event. These include parking facilities, 14 flyovers, inner passes, and 12km of temporary ghats. A fleet of 550 shuttle buses will be deployed for the transportation. Focusing on cleanliness, he said, "We will not let any garbage fall in the Ganga." He added that more than one and a half lakh toilet facilities will be made available to ensure hygiene.

Event facilities

Additional amenities and security measures for Maha Kumbh-2025

Further, 30 platoon bridges will be installed to ensure movement across the fairgrounds. Other facilities include 67,000 LEDs, 200 water ATMs, and 85 tube wells. A digitalized Kumbh map and security with smartphones will be put in place to help visitors. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya reviewed these preparations on Tuesday, underlining systematic and grand-scale efforts toward ensuring a successful event.

Security upgrades

AI-enhanced security and uninterrupted lighting planned

The Uttar Pradesh Police will deploy artificial intelligence (AI) in CCTV systems to bolster security at the event. More than 40,000 rechargeable bulbs will be placed across the fairgrounds to provide uninterrupted lighting. Safety measures also include 220 expert deep-sea divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) being deployed at the Sangam waters for round-the-clock safety during bathing rituals.