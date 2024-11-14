Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again" is making waves at the box office, raking in ₹218 crore in just 13 days.

Despite regional disparities in its reception, the film has become the third Bollywood movie of 2024 to cross the ₹300 crore mark globally, even surpassing "Fighter's" lifetime collection.

Despite stiff competition from "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", "Singham Again" continues to hold its ground, hinting at a potential ₹250 crore milestone soon. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Singham Again' box office data

'Singham Again' maintains pace; earns ₹218cr in 13 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:21 am Nov 14, 202410:21 am

What's the story The Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again has crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the worldwide box office in just 13 days, achieving a major milestone. This makes it Devgn's fourth film to enter this prestigious club after Tanhaji, Drishyam 2, and Golmaal Again. In the domestic circuit, too, the actioner has been raking in steadily. The film, which was released on November 1, has been performing well despite facing competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Regional success

'Singham Again' witnessed strong performance in Mumbai

Singham Again has been especially strong in Mumbai, which has helped its overall collections tremendously. However, the film's impact was not as strong in areas such as Uttar Pradesh and Central India where it had an average run. Despite this regional disparity, the film continued to hold steady at the box office with collections of around ₹3.5 crore on Tuesday and ₹3.15 crore on Wednesday.

Box office ranking

'Singham Again' among the top 3 Bollywood films of 2024

With its latest earnings, Singham Again has become the third Bollywood film of 2024 to breach the ₹300 crore mark globally. It follows the footsteps of Fighter and Stree 2, which achieved the same earlier this year. Despite a minor drop in collections after its second weekend, the film's total domestic net collection remains at ₹217.65 crore, with gross figures surpassing ₹248 crore.

Box office competition

'Singham Again' surpassed 'Fighter's lifetime collection

Singham Again has also overtaken Fighter's lifetime collection, making it the third biggest hit of 2024. The film is expected to breach the ₹250 crore mark soon. Despite the stiff competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again has managed to hold its ground. Notably, in the last few days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been performing a tad better than Singham Again.