'Singham Again': CBFC orders removal of direct 'Ramayana' references
Reportedly, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the makers of Singham Again to tone down direct references to the Ramayana, according to a Times Now report. The film, which is set to release on Diwali, draws heavy parallels between its characters and those from the Hindu epic. Notably, actors Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor's characters are inspired by Rama, Sita, and Ravana respectively from the Ramayana.
CBFC's demand for disclaimer and dialogue cuts
Reportedly, the CBFC has also asked for a detailed disclaimer mentioning that the characters in Singham Again have no direct or indirect relation to the Ramayana. An insider disclosed, "Some other cuts referencing the Ramayan directly in the dialogues have also been ordered out of the film." With this, CBFC hopes to avoid any misinterpretation or controversy around the film's content and its religious connection.
'Singham Again' and its deep-rooted 'Ramayana' influences
The Ramayana references in Singham Again are not just skin-deep but form the crux of the story. Devgn's character depends on the clues of the Hindu epic to save his wife, played by Kapoor Khan. The film also stars Tiger Shroff as Satya, who worships Singham just like Lakshmana worshiped Rama in the Ramayana. Ranveer Singh plays Lord Hanuman while Akshay Kumar plays Garuda in this contemporary take on the epic tale.
'Ramayana' influences extend to songs and music in 'Singham Again'
The five-minute trailer has led fans to speculate that Deepika Padukone's Shakti Shetty may be inspired by Vibhishan's character. The influence of the Ramayana goes beyond the story and characters in Singham Again, even seeping into its songs and music. The track Jai Bajrangbali features scenes inspired by Lord Hanuman's devotion to Rama. These aspects further highlight the deep-rooted connection between the movie and the Hindu epic, which has now come under CBFC's scrutiny.