'Vanvaas' teaser: Nana Patekar finds his family declared him dead

What's the story The much-anticipated film Vanvaas, helmed by Gadar franchise director Anil Sharma, will be released on December 20. Starring veteran actor Nana Patekar alongside rising star Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles, the movie presents a modern-day retelling of the Ramayana, delving into themes of family exile, duty, honor, and complex family relationships. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled a teaser, offering glimpses into the emotional father-son relationship.

'Vanvaas' teaser hints at themes of alienation, generational gap

The teaser for Vanvaas has done a great job of piquing the curiosity of viewers. It features Patekar as a father overwhelmed by grief, who is seen wandering lost in a crowd, only to discover that his own family has declared him dead. The teaser resonates with its poignant line: "Father is a heaven. Father is the ultimate sacrifice. Strange is this world, strange are its methods. Those close to your heart, condemn you to exile."

Check out the teaser here

'Vanvaas' to be released globally by Zee Studios

Along with directing, Sharma has also written and produced Vanvaas. The film will be released worldwide by Zee Studios, in another collaboration between the director and the studio. Vanvaas also stars Simrat Kaur, Khushboo Sundar, and Rajpal Yadav. Speaking about the film earlier, Sharma had said: "Jo Vanvaas hai woh emotions ka gadar hai. It is a blast of emotions." This film follows closely the success of Sharma's Gadar 2, released last year.