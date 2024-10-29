Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Singham Again', a star-studded film directed by Rohit Shetty, is trailing in advance bookings, starting a day late.

Despite this, promising figures are emerging from Maharashtra, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

With a power-packed cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar, the film is expected to make waves at the box office. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Singham Again' advance booking report

'Singham Again' advance booking: Day-1 collection is miles behind 'BB3'

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:46 pm Oct 29, 202412:46 pm

What's the story The much-awaited Bollywood film, Singham Again, is expected to do well at the box office. The movie's first-day advance booking report has now been released, revealing a gross collection of ₹12.3L from 3,313 tickets sold in 438 shows in India. This figure does not include block seats, however, and when that is taken into account, the gross collection shoots up to ₹23.98L. Currently, the numbers are far behind its main competitor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (₹75.62L and ₹1.48cr with block seats).

Regional performance

State-wise advance booking reports for 'Singham Again'

Currently, Singham Again is lagging behind as its domestic advance booking started a day late. However, the state-wise advance booking reports are hopeful. Maharashtra tops the list with a gross collection of ₹6.39L, followed by Delhi at ₹2.78L and Rajasthan at ₹1.05L. The actual occupancy rates are highest in Delhi (7%), Madhya Pradesh (5%), Maharashtra (4%), and Rajasthan (4%). However, many states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab are yet to record any significant real occupancy rates.

Film details

'Singham Again' is a star-studded affair

Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions, and Reliance Entertainment. The film boasts an ensemble cast with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. With such a star-studded lineup and promising advance booking figures, the film is sure to make a splash at the box office.