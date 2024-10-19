Summarize Simplifying... In short Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Bollywood, highlighting its popularity in Russia due to shared cultural narratives.

'Indian films are most popular...': Vladmir Putin praises Bollywood

By Chanshimla Varah 10:08 am Oct 19, 202410:08 am

What's the story Russia has long been an admirer of Bollywood, and now President Vladimir Putin has revealed just how much it is loved. Ahead of the BRICS Summit, Putin told reporters that Indian films are more popular in Russia than those from any other BRICS nation. He added that there is even a dedicated TV channel in Russia that airs Indian movies 24/7.

Cultural diplomacy

Putin expresses readiness to promote Indian films in Russia

Putin also stressed Russia's interest in promoting Indian films and said he was ready to discuss this with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan. "I'm ready to talk with our friend, the Prime Minister of India when he arrives in Kazan. I'm sure we will come to terms 100%," Putin said. He also spoke about potential collaborations in other sectors like pharmaceuticals and automotive industries.

Shared narratives

Bollywood's cultural appeal in Russia

The allure of Bollywood in Russia is often linked to the cultural similarities between the two countries. Reportedly, Russian audiences love stories with clear moral divides and underdog victories, which are common tropes in many Indian films. Historical hits like Disco Dancer and Awaara have also contributed significantly to Bollywood's establishment in Russian culture.

Cultural exchange

Putin discusses future cultural exchanges among BRICS nations

Apart from praising Bollywood, Putin also spoke about future cultural exchanges among BRICS nations. These include music festivals and theatrical arts festivals. This year, the Moscow International Film Festival will showcase films from BRICS countries, highlighting diverse cultural representations. "Jointly, we will pursue this track in future and popular music festivals also need to be created," he said. Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Russia on October 22-23 for the 16th BRICS Summit at Putin's invitation.