Prime Minister Modi has penned a Garba song, 'Aavati Kalay', in honor of Goddess Durga, performed by upcoming singer Purva Mantri.

Garba, a folk dance from Gujarat celebrated during Navratri, was recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO in 2023.

Navratri, a nine-day festival, involves unique regional rituals and celebrations dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars.

'Aavati Kalay' is a tribute to Goddess Durga

Modi pens garba song 'Aavati Kalay' to honor Goddess Durga

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:35 pm Oct 07, 202402:35 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a 'garba' song he wrote as a tribute to Goddess Durga. Sharing the song in a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "It is the auspicious time of Navratri and people are celebrating in different ways, united by their devotion to Maa Durga. In this spirit of reverence and joy, here is Aavati Kalay, a Garba I wrote as a tribute to Her power and grace. May Her blessings always remain upon us".

Artistic collaboration

PM Modi expresses gratitude to singer Purva Mantri

In his post, PM Modi also thanked Purva Mantri, the singer who sang the composition. "I thank Purva Mantri, a talented upcoming singer, for singing this Garba and presenting such a melodious rendition of it," he said. Garba, a folk dance form of Gujarat, is an ode to Goddess Amba Garba and is especially performed during the Navaratri festival.

Twitter Post

Hear the song here

December 2023

Garba included in UNESCO intangible heritage

In December 2023, Garba was included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity. UNESCO states that the Representative List consists of intangible heritage elements that showcase the diversity of this heritage and promote awareness of its significance.

Cultural significance

Nine-day festival

Navratri, which literally means "nine nights," is a time of religious observance for Hindus across India. The festival is dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars, Navdurga. It involves various rituals, prayers, and celebrations that take on unique regional characteristics. For instance, in North India, it is common to witness dramatic performances of Ramlila during this time.