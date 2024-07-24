In short Simplifying... In short In response to heavy losses in Ukraine, Russia is offering record financial incentives to boost its military ranks, with new recruits potentially earning up to $59,600 in their first year.

The high casualty rate, with over 70,000 Russian soldiers likely killed or wounded in two months, has spurred these efforts.

Moscow offers $22,000 bonus for soldiers

Moscow offers record financial incentive to bolster military ranks

What's the story In a bid to strengthen its military forces, the city of Moscow is offering residents an unprecedented signing-on bonus of 1.9 million rubles (approximately $22,000) to join the fight in Ukraine. This financial incentive was introduced by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, according to a statement released on Tuesday. The initiative comes as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its third year and President Vladimir Putin faces challenges in recruiting soldiers for his army.

Compensation details

New recruits could earn up to $59,600 in first year

New recruits have the potential to earn up to 5.2 million rubles ($59,600) in their first year of service, as per the statement. Additionally, those willing to join the fight in Ukraine can receive one-time cash payments ranging from $5,690-$11,390 for injuries sustained during combat. The compensation amount varies based on the severity of the injury. In case of a soldier's death in action, his family could receive a payment of $34,150.

Casualties report

High casualty rate spurs recruitment efforts

The United Kingdom defense ministry reported that over 70,000 Russian soldiers were likely killed or wounded in May and June alone. This high casualty rate is reflected in the grim "meat grinder" battles against Ukrainian defenders, as depicted in drone footage shared on social media. A declassified United States intelligence assessment provided to Congress last December estimated that Russia has lost 87% of its active-duty ground troops and two-thirds of its pre-invasion tanks since launching its invasion of Ukraine.

Troop expansion

Putin orders increase in troop numbers amid losses

In response to the losses, President Vladimir Putin ordered an increase in troop numbers by 170,000 through a decree published by the Kremlin in December. This would bring the total number of Russian military personnel to over 2.2 million, including 1.32 million troops - a 15% increase in the size of the Russian army. This is not Putin's first attempt at boosting military numbers; he ordered a "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens following a series of military defeats in September 2022.

International recruits

Russia's recruitment efforts extend beyond its borders

Russia's recruitment efforts have not been limited to its own citizens. The country has reportedly recruited as many as 15,000 Nepalis to fight in Ukraine. Many of these recruits have been left traumatized, and an unknown number remain missing or possibly dead. A Nepali soldier told CNN that recruits from Afghanistan, India, Congo, and Egypt are also being trained in Russia's military academies for foreign fighters.