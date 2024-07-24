In short Simplifying... In short South Korea has been bombarded with over 3,000 trash-filled balloons from North Korea since May, prompting public warnings and retaliatory actions such as loudspeaker broadcasts along the demilitarized zone.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader, issued a stern warning against South Korean activists for sending anti-North propaganda.

North Korea criticized US-South Korea military drills, viewing them as an expansion of confrontation.

Tensions escalate as North Korea sends trash-filled balloons

North Korean trash balloons found near South Korea's presidential office

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:35 pm Jul 24, 202403:35 pm

What's the story Officials reported on Wednesday that balloons filled with trash from North Korea were found on the grounds of South Korea's presidential office compound. This incident marks the latest in a series of events escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The presidential security service, in cooperation with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed that "while monitoring trash balloons sent by North Korea today, we identified trash that fell in the presidential office area in Yongsan."

Trash invasion

Over 3,000 trash balloons from North Korea since May

Since May, South Korea has been the landing site for over 3,000 North Korean balloons carrying various types of garbage including cigarette butts, discarded batteries, and even manure. The South Korean authorities had previously warned the public about falling objects as suspected trash balloons moved south toward Gyeonggi province's northern area. They assured that "no harmful or contaminating substances were found from an analysis by the response team."

Public warning

South Korea's advisory to its citizens

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) has advised citizens not to touch fallen balloons and to report any found to authorities. The JCS stated that "North Korea's actions clearly violate international law and seriously threaten the safety of our citizens." They added that "all responsibility arising from the North Korean balloons lies entirely with North Korea, and we sternly warn North Korea to immediately stop its inhumane and low-level actions."

Counteraction

South Korea resumes loudspeaker broadcasts in retaliation

In response to the balloon incidents, South Korea has resumed loudspeaker broadcasts of propaganda and entertainment, including K-pop songs, along the demilitarized zone (DMZ). This move is seen as a retaliation against North Korea's balloon activities. Pyongyang has previously stated that it sent balloons south in response to a civilian campaign in South Korea to float balloons carrying anti-North Korean propaganda in the opposite direction.

Warning issued

North Korean leader's sister issues stern warning

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a "stern warning" through North Korean state media earlier this month. She stated that dozens of balloons, "dirty leaflets" and other material sent from South Korea were again found in her country and near the border. Despite repeated warnings from North Korea, she claimed that South Korean activists were "not stopping this crude and dirty play."

Military drills

US-South Korea military drills criticized by North Korea

North Korea has also criticized military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea on the peninsula. The latest of these drills involved the deployment of US Marine Corps F/A-18 and F-35B fighter jets to Suwon Air Base for joint aerial training this week. The KCNA commentary claimed that these joint maneuvers were an example of Washington "running high fever in its move to expand the overall structure of confrontation against" North Korea.