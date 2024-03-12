Next Article

Russian military plane crashes in Ivanovo, killing all 15 onboard

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:28 pm Mar 12, 2024

What's the story A Russian defense ministry cargo plane, the Ilyushin I1-76 crashed in the Inanovo region, northeast of Moscow, on Tuesday. All 15 people on board, including eight crew members and seven passengers, lost their lives. The Russian defense minister believes an engine fire during takeoff was the likely cause. This comes just months after a similar Russian IL-76 military transport aircraft crashed near the Russia-Ukraine border, killing all 65 passengers onboard.

No survivors in Ivanovo plane crash

Reports from Russian online media confirmed that there were no survivors in the Ivanovo plane crash. The Moscow Times posted a video showing the plane engulfed in flames just moments before the crash. Another video shared on X (formerly Twitter) appears to show the aircraft with one engine on fire as it descends, followed by a dark plume of smoke rising from the site. The incident took place shortly after the Ilyushin Il-76 departed from a western Russian air base.

Previous IL-76 crash near Russia-Ukraine border sparked controversy

Earlier this year, in January, another Russian IL-76 military transport aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region near the Russia-Ukraine border, resulting in the deaths of all 65 passengers onboard. Following that incident, Russia accused Ukraine of shooting down the plane and claimed that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board, en route to a prisoner exchange. The recent crash raises concerns about the safety of these military transport aircraft and underscores the need for further investigation into their operations.