Stay away from conflict: MEA to Indians in Russia

Feb 23, 2024

What's the story The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has warned Indian citizens in Russia to be cautious and avoid getting involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This warning comes after reports surfaced that some Indians, who had secured support jobs with the Russian Army, were forced to fight alongside Russian troops. The ministry said the statement was issued in response to media queries regarding "Indians caught in conflict in Russia."

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 over territorial disputes and to prevent the latter from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). As the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened, Ukraine was successful in launching a counter-offensive against Russian forces with defense support, including military drones from the West and NATO countries. The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has verified 30,457 civilian casualties. Unconfirmed reports have suggested there were some casualties among the Indian nationals stranded in Russia.

We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution: MEA

"We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement that made no direct reference to Ukraine. According to reports, several Indians who had signed up as "security helpers" with the Russian military found themselves fighting beside Russian troops near the Ukraine border. Meanwhile, Indian nationals have been stranded in various locations along the Russia-Ukraine border, such as Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Rostov-on-Dov.

Karnataka government, AIMIM leader seek help

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi along with the Karnataka government, has approached the MEA to help bring back Indians stranded in the war. Many of these people come from Karnataka, Telangana, and Jammu and Kashmir. Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge and relatives of some of the Indians claim they were sent to Russia by recruitment agents and hired by Wagner Group, a Russian state-funded private military company, to fight against Ukraine.

Nepal urges Russia not to recruit its citizens

In a related incident, Nepal's foreign ministry confirmed in December that six Nepalese nationals serving in the Russian Army were killed in the war with Ukraine. Earlier, there were reports of up to 200 men from Nepal being recruited by the Russian military. The Nepal government has asked Russia not to recruit Nepalese citizens into its military and to return those already serving in the army.