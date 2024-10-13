Summarize Simplifying... In short Baba Siddique, a prominent politician and socialite, played peacemaker in the infamous feud between Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in 2013.

Using his popular Eid party as a platform, Siddique strategically seated SRK next to Salman's father, leading to a viral video of the two stars reconciling and hugging.

When Baba Siddique ended SRK-Salman's infamous feud

What's the story Baba Siddique, a former MLA and Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra on Saturday night. The 66-year-old was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Besides his political career, Siddique was also known for his important role in the film industry as a patron and mediator.

Mediator

Siddique's role in resolving Bollywood's biggest feud

Siddique was instrumental in ending the infamous feud between Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in 2013. The actors, once very close, had allegedly fallen out at Katrina Kaif's birthday party after an argument and were reportedly not on speaking terms. The feud had divided Bollywood and left producers and other actors worried about the power struggle between the two stars. During such a sensitive time, Siddique stepped in as a mediator to end the conflict.

Strategy

How Siddique used Eid party to end the feud

Siddique, the then MLA from Bandra West constituency, was famous for his iftaar parties every Eid. The parties were always the highlight of south Mumbai's social circle and witnessed several prominent faces of the city, including A-list Bollywood celebrities. Reportedly, industry insiders asked Siddique to broker peace between Salman and SRK. He found a subtle way to do this by seating SRK next to Salman's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan at one of these parties.

Resolution

The viral video that marked the end of the feud

A video from this party, which has since gone viral, shows SRK speaking to Salim. Salman then approaches the table and the two stars acknowledge each other before sharing a hug. Siddique joins them and requests photographers to capture this moment, marking a significant moment in Bollywood history. Several fans of the two superstars then thanked Siddiqui for effectively mediating peace. Now, the two Khans are friends again and recently worked together in Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Twitter Post

When Siddique mended things between the two Khans

Political journey

Siddique's political career and association with Bollywood

Siddique was a politician who spent 48 years with the Congress Party before joining the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) earlier this year. He was an MLA for three terms till 2013 and served as a minister in the Maharashtra government. Siddique was also closely associated with actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt, who got him his first Congress ticket in 1999. His death has left politicians and Bollywood stars alike grief-stricken.