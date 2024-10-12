Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was fatally shot, leading to his death at Lilavati Hospital.

Two suspects have been arrested, with a third still on the run.

Siddique, who had a 48-year political career with the Congress and later the NCP, was a three-time MLA from Bandra West and his murder has shocked the political community.

Siddique was shot in Mumbai's Bandra

Maharashtra: Former minister Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

By Shikha Chaudhry 11:18 pm Oct 12, 202411:18 pm

What's the story Baba Siddique (66), a former Maharashtra minister and a member of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra on Saturday. The incident took place around 9:30pm at his son Zeeshan's office. Zeeshan is the current MLA from Bandra East. Sources said three bullets were fired at Siddique, with at least one hitting him in the chest.

Arrests made

2 arrested in connection with Siddique's murder

After the shooting, Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the murder—one from Uttar Pradesh and another from Haryana. A third suspect is still at large. "I have asked the Mumbai police to take strict action," Shinde stated.

Career overview

Siddique's political career and personal life remembered

Siddique had a long association with the Congress, 48 years to be precise. He was an MLA from Bandra West thrice and served as a minister for food and civil supplies, labor, and FDA from 2004-2008. However, he had quit the Congress in February to join Ajit Pawar's NCP. His son Zeeshan was expelled from the Congress in August.

Party reaction

NCP expresses shock over Siddique's murder

The news of Siddique's murder has sent shockwaves through the political community. NCP spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav told NDTV that he couldn't believe Siddique had not mentioned any threats from anyone. The incident happened on Dussehra and just months ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are expected to be held later this year.

Twitter Post

