In brief Simplifying... In brief Mihir Shah, the accused in a fatal BMW hit-and-run case, altered his appearance and hid at his girlfriend's place to evade arrest.

After causing the death of a scooter rider, he attempted to remove evidence linking him to the crime, leading to public outrage and a promise of strict action from Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

The incident also led to the demolition of a bar that had illegally served Shah liquor.

Hit-and-run suspect shaves beard to evade capture

BMW hit-and-run accused changed appearance to avoid arrest: Report

By Chanshimla Varah 05:15 pm Jul 10, 202405:15 pm

What's the story Mihir Shah, the main suspect in the hit-and-run case in Mumbai, shaved his beard to conceal his identity, India Today reported, citing sources. The 24-year-old son of Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader, was arrested at a resort in Virar on Tuesday after running over a woman with his father's BMW early Sunday. Eyewitnesses claim that Mihir had facial hair when he left a bar on Saturday night but was clean-shaven at the time of his arrest.

Confession

Shah admits to fatal hit-and-run, faces culpable homicide charges

Shah has confessed to driving the BMW that hit a scooter, causing the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa. He admitted to being at the wheel when he struck the two-wheeler and dragged Nakhwa for nearly 1.5km before abandoning her body on the road. Shah claimed fear of repercussions led him to flee and hide at his girlfriend's residence in Goregaon.

Court appearance

Shah to appear in court, police seek custody for investigation

Following the crash, he also allegedly attempted to remove a Shiv Sena sticker and the car's number plate to avoid being linked to his father. The car was later found abandoned in Bandra Kalanagar, approximately 10km from the accident site. The police have registered a case of culpable homicide against him and his driver, who was present during the incident, is also under arrest. His mother Meena, sisters, and friend Avdeep are also being questioned.

Custody

Mihir sent to custody till July 16

Mihir has now been sent to police custody until July 16, while his father, who was arrested on Sunday, has been suspended by the Shiv Sena. The Sewree Court had granted him a provisional cash bail of ₹15,000 just a day after his arrest. The police suspect Rajesh and the diver, Rajrishi Bidawat, helped Mihir escape, as many phone calls were recorded between father and son in the aftermath of the collision.

Reaction

Public outrage ignites, Maharashtra Chief Minister promises action

The incident has triggered public outrage, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde vowing to take strict action against those involved, regardless of their social status or political affiliations. In response to the incident, an illegally constructed section of Tapas Bar in Juhu that sold liquor to Mihir was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The bar had previously been sealed by Maharashtra's Excise Department for multiple violations, including serving hard drinks to individuals under 25 and operating beyond permissible hours.