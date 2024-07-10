In brief Simplifying... In brief A retired IAS officer's wife has accused her stepson and his aide of sexual assault, alleging she was held captive and starved for three days.

She claims she was released only after promising not to report the incident.

She claims she was released only after promising not to report the incident.

The woman also alleges ongoing harassment for dowry from her husband's family, and has filed an FIR against them after gathering courage to report the incident in Lucknow.

Retired IAS officer's wife accuses stepson of assault

By Chanshimla Varah 04:45 pm Jul 10, 202404:45 pm

What's the story The wife of a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer has accused her stepson and his aide of sexually assaulting her at their home in Jammu and Kashmir. The woman, in her 40s, lodged a complaint with the Ghazipur (Indira Nagar) police in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. She also claimed to have been subjected to dowry harassment by her husband's family since their marriage in 2020.

Disturbing account

Victim details harrowing ordeal, alleges dowry harassment

"I was held captive in a room from April 11-14 and even starved. My husband's son snatched my mobile phone. Later, he and his aide raped me. After a lot of pleading, they agreed to release me," she said. She alleged that her stepson and his aide released her only after she agreed in writing not to lodge any complaint against them.

Intimidation tactics

Victim threatened, escorted to Lucknow by accused

The woman further claimed that her husband's first wife, his son and daughter, and other family members have been harassing her for dowry since their marriage. The accused later took her to Lucknow, where he threatened to kill her if she reported the incident. However, upon reaching the city, she mustered courage and lodged a complaint against them. An FIR has been filed based on the woman's complaint.