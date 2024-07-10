IAS probationer Khedkar faked disability for selection, evaded medical examination
Probationary Indian Administrative Service officer Pooja Khedkar, who is embroiled in a scandal over alleged misuse of power, avoided medical examination six times, the Pune Times Mirror reported. According to the report, Khedkar cleared the UPSC examination from the Visually Impaired category and produced a certificate indicating a mental illness. But when the UPSC decided to conduct her medical test, she refused to attend the medical examination at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, six times.
Maharashtra government transfers Khedkar
On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government transferred Khedkar from Pune to Washim for allegedly misusing her power as a civil servant. Reports suggest that she used her private Audi car with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate, and she also installed a "Maharashtra government" board on her private vehicle. Additionally, she made several demands considered inappropriate for her position, including an official car with a VIP number plate, accommodation, an official chamber with adequate staff, and a constable.
Unauthorized occupation of office space adds to tensions
Khedkar has also been accused of occupying the ante-chamber of Additional Collector Ajay More during his absence and installing a board bearing her name. Without seeking prior consent, she removed all materials, including chairs, sofas, and tables, from the chamber. She then instructed the revenue assistant to provide items such as letterhead, visiting card, paperweight, nameplate, royal seal, and intercom in her name. According to existing rules, these amenities are not provided to trainees until they are appointed gazetted officers.
Retired officer's pressure on administration intensifies situation
Khedkar is the daughter of Dilip Khedkar, a former civil servant and commissioner of the state's pollution control board. After his retirement, Dilip contested in this year's Lok Sabha elections from Ahmednagar South with support from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). He has also been accused of pressuring the District Collector's Office to fulfill his daughter's demands and warning officers of potential repercussions.