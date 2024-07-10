In brief Simplifying... In brief IAS probationer Khedkar, daughter of a retired civil servant, has been transferred for allegedly misusing her power.

She's accused of using a private car with VIP status, making excessive demands, and occupying office space without permission.

Her father's influence has reportedly intensified the situation, with claims of him pressuring officials to meet his daughter's demands. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

IAS officer reassigned over power misuse

IAS probationer Khedkar faked disability for selection, evaded medical examination

By Chanshimla Varah 03:15 pm Jul 10, 202403:15 pm

What's the story Probationary Indian Administrative Service officer Pooja Khedkar, who is embroiled in a scandal over alleged misuse of power, avoided medical examination six times, the Pune Times Mirror reported. According to the report, Khedkar cleared the UPSC examination from the Visually Impaired category and produced a certificate indicating a mental illness. But when the UPSC decided to conduct her medical test, she refused to attend the medical examination at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, six times.

Controversy

Maharashtra government transfers Khedkar

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government transferred Khedkar from Pune to Washim for allegedly misusing her power as a civil servant. Reports suggest that she used her private Audi car with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate, and she also installed a "Maharashtra government" board on her private vehicle. Additionally, she made several demands considered inappropriate for her position, including an official car with a VIP number plate, accommodation, an official chamber with adequate staff, and a constable.

Office takeover

Unauthorized occupation of office space adds to tensions

Khedkar has also been accused of occupying the ante-chamber of Additional Collector Ajay More during his absence and installing a board bearing her name. Without seeking prior consent, she removed all materials, including chairs, sofas, and tables, from the chamber. She then instructed the revenue assistant to provide items such as letterhead, visiting card, paperweight, nameplate, royal seal, and intercom in her name. According to existing rules, these amenities are not provided to trainees until they are appointed gazetted officers.

Parental influence

Retired officer's pressure on administration intensifies situation

Khedkar is the daughter of Dilip Khedkar, a former civil servant and commissioner of the state's pollution control board. After his retirement, Dilip contested in this year's Lok Sabha elections from Ahmednagar South with support from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). He has also been accused of pressuring the District Collector's Office to fulfill his daughter's demands and warning officers of potential repercussions.