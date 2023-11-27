Audi cars becoming costlier in India this January: Here's why

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Audi cars becoming costlier in India this January: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:56 pm Nov 27, 202302:56 pm

Audi primarily focused on launching special editions in 2023

Audi has announced that it will raise the prices of its entire car lineup in India by up to 2% starting January 1, 2024. The German automaker attributes the price increase to escalating input and operational costs. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "Due to rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs, we have effected a price correction across our model range, maintaining the brand's premium price positioning."

2/3

Impact on customers and sustainable growth

Dhillon further clarified that the price adjustment is aimed at ensuring sustainable growth for both Audi India and its dealer partners. He also assured that the company would strive to minimize the impact of the price hike on customers. Audi India has seen impressive sales growth, with an 88% increase in the first nine months of 2023, selling 5,530 units by the end of September.

3/3

Audi's performance in India and future plans

Throughout 2023, Audi primarily focused on launching special editions based on its current product lineup. Major new product launches included the new Q3 and Q3 Sportback and the updated Q8 e-tron e-SUV siblings. The company experienced significant sales growth in its range of SUVs, performance vehicles, and lifestyle models, including electric vehicles (EVs). Audi is expected to introduce the facelifted internal combustion engine-backed Q8 to India early next year.