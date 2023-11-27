Simple Dot One e-scooter launching in India on December 15

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Simple Dot One e-scooter launching in India on December 15

By Akash Pandey 02:06 pm Nov 27, 202302:06 pm

The Dot One will be the latest addition to the Simple One series

Simple Energy is set to launch its latest electric scooter, the Simple Dot One in India, on December 15. It is expected to be priced under Rs. 1 lakh. This new e-scooter aims to compete with the Ola S1 Air and expand the company's electric two-wheeler lineup in the Indian market. The Dot One seeks to make electric scooter ownership more accessible to a wider audience with its comparatively lower price tag than the S1 Air.

2/3

The e-scooter will offer a range of 160km

The Simple Dot One will share its platform with the Simple One and shall offer a blend of performance, features, and quality without any compromises. The scooter will come with a 3.7kWh fixed battery, providing a certified range of up to 160km in the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC). Specially designed tires will help the two-wheeler maximize on-road range and improve overall efficiency.

3/3

It will get 30-liter under-seat storage

The Simple Dot One will combine practicality and performance with over 30-liter of under-seat storage. It will also feature a touchscreen instrument cluster that will control various functions and offer app connectivity for added convenience. The e-scooter will fuse a sleek design with state-of-the-art features. Exclusive pre-bookings for the Dot One will open on December 15, giving existing customers another option within the brand's offerings. Its deliveries will begin in January 2024.