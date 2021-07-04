BMC to demolish part of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Pratiksha': Report

BMC is now acting upon its 2017 notice of acquiring part of 'Pratiksha'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up to demolish part of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Pratiksha for its road-widening project soon. Allegedly, the actor was issued a notice of "illegal construction" way back in 2017 but no steps to acquire the land were taken to date. To note, Pratiksha was the veteran actor's first bungalow where he stayed for about 40 years.

Development

Officials asked to outline Pratiksha's exact portion required for road-widening

According to news agency ANI, BMC instructed the Mumbai Suburban Collector City survey officials to outline the exact portion of the bungalow that will be required for the road-widening project. Notably, part of the plot is required for the widening of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg road, which connects the Chandan Cinema area to Link Road toward the ISKCON temple.

Accusation

Advocate accused BMC of deliberate delay in taking action

Congress councilor and advocate Tulip Brian Miranda accused BMC of delaying action against the superstar's property. Apparently, BMC's work for all houses around the area has been completed and the project is getting stalled because of Pratiksha. "When the notice was issued, why was the land not taken?" she questioned, adding had it "belonged to a common person they would have taken it immediately."

Partiality?

Miranda's attempts at drawing attention to the issue failed repeatedly

Miranda further said Section 299 of the Municipal Act says the civic body doesn't have to wait for a second notice of appeal, meaning they could have taken the land promptly after issuing the first notice. The advocate informed ANI she has been trying to get the authorities' attention to the issue but no reply came until she threatened to go to Lokayukta.

Quote

The project is necessary to ease traffic congestion in area

"I wrote to the BMC in February 2021. I didn't receive a reply...I had a telephonic conversation with the ward officer and wrote to the commissioner but still did not receive a reply," Miranda said, adding the project was necessary to ease traffic congestion.

Details

All you need to know about 'Pratiksha'

A grand bungalow in Juhu, Pratiksha was the first mansion that Bachchan bought. He lived in this house with his parents, wife, and children. He still regularly visits the bungalow to pray at the family temple built by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Notably, the grand wedding of Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai had also taken place here. Pratiksha aside, the Bachchans have four other houses.