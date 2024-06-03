Kolhapur accident: Speeding car hits motorcyle, 3 dead
A devastating accident unfolded at the bustling Cyber Chowk intersection in Kolhapur city, Maharashtra on Monday afternoon. A Hyundai Santro, driven by a 72-year-old man, collided with four motorcycles before crashing into a parked vehicle. The incident resulted in three fatalities, including the car's driver, and left six others injured.
CCTV captures horrific moment of collision
The accident was recorded on CCTV at 2:25pm, showing the usual traffic flow at the Cyber Chowk intersection. The footage revealed a Hyundai Santro speeding into three motorcycles moving straight and a fourth crossing from right to left. The impact sent riders flying several feet away, while one pair narrowly escaped as the car sped past their bike.
Watch: Viral video of the crash
Aftermath of the crash
Following the collision, the car hit a pole and a stationary vehicle, flipping onto its right side. The aftermath was chaotic with victims scattered across the road. A man was seen lifting a child from one of the bikes while a woman needed assistance to get up. Bystanders rushed to aid victims in this distressing scene.