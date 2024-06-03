Next Article

Fatal accident at Cyber Chowk intersection

Kolhapur accident: Speeding car hits motorcyle, 3 dead

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:25 pm Jun 03, 202406:25 pm

What's the story A devastating accident unfolded at the bustling Cyber Chowk intersection in Kolhapur city, Maharashtra on Monday afternoon. A Hyundai Santro, driven by a 72-year-old man, collided with four motorcycles before crashing into a parked vehicle. The incident resulted in three fatalities, including the car's driver, and left six others injured.

Incident footage

CCTV captures horrific moment of collision

The accident was recorded on CCTV at 2:25pm, showing the usual traffic flow at the Cyber Chowk intersection. The footage revealed a Hyundai Santro speeding into three motorcycles moving straight and a fourth crossing from right to left. The impact sent riders flying several feet away, while one pair narrowly escaped as the car sped past their bike.

Twitter Post

Watch: Viral video of the crash

Post-Crash scene

Aftermath of the crash

Following the collision, the car hit a pole and a stationary vehicle, flipping onto its right side. The aftermath was chaotic with victims scattered across the road. A man was seen lifting a child from one of the bikes while a woman needed assistance to get up. Bystanders rushed to aid victims in this distressing scene.