Who's SV Date, the 26/11 hero appointed as NIA chief?

By Riya Baibhawi 06:05 pm Apr 01, 202406:05 pm

What's the story Sadanand Vasant Date, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who played a pivotal role during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, took over as Director-General of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Monday. He succeeded Dinkar Gupta, who retired on March 31. Before this appointment, Date served as the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Maharashtra. Here's what we know about this

Career

Date's career began in 1990

Date's career in the IPS began in 1990 with the Maharashtra cadre. He has held several key positions within Maharashtra's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). As the ATS chief, Date was instrumental in solving numerous high-profile cases, including the arrest of a Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO) scientist on espionage charges. He also significantly aided the capture of several terrorists linked to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Achievements

Date's contributions beyond Anti-Terrorism Squad duties

In addition to his role in the anti-terrorism department, Date played a significant role in dismantling the Ravi Pujari gang during his tenure as head of the Mumbai Crime Branch. He has also served as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Inspector General (Ops) in the CRPF, and Police Commissioner in Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar, both near Mumbai.

Bravery

Date's courages during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Date was awarded the President's Police Medal for gallantry in 2008 for his courage and bravery during the infamous 26/11 attacks on Mumbai. As one of the first responders, he displayed exceptional courage and remained actively involved until order was restored. His heroic actions led to the rescue of hostages and capture of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist.

Twitter Post

Visuals: Date takes over as NIA chief