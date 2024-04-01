Next Article

India will experience an unusually prolonged heat wave this summer, the IMD said

Heatwave in April-May, temperatures to be above normal: IMD

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:01 pm Apr 01, 202406:01 pm

What's the story India is set to experience an unusually prolonged heat wave this summer, with temperatures from April to June anticipated to exceed normal levels. Director-General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra made the forecast during a recent online press conference. The IMD also predicts an increase in the duration of heat wave days across various regions of India.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has warned that "2024 may be even warmer than 2023." Notably, February 2024 was recorded to be the hottest February since the 1940, marking nine consecutive months of record-breaking temperatures. According to the IMD, March temperatures have been above normal, cross 40 degree Celsius in many parts earlier than usual, and April and May are expected to see abnormal spikes in temperatures.

Regional impact

IMD forecasts intense heat in various regions

The IMD's forecast predicts two to eight days of intense heat in different regions across the country. Gujarat, Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and west Madhya Pradesh are expected to be the most severely affected areas. The department also warned that central India and western peninsular India should brace for persistently high temperatures.

Preparations underway

States formulate action plans for heat wave

In response to the impending heat wave, 23 states have developed action plans to manage potential challenges. The IMD has highlighted that underprivileged communities are likely to be most affected by the heat wave. High temperatures pose significant risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Proactive steps

IMD urges authorities to take preemptive measures

The IMD has urged authorities to take preemptive measures in light of the forecasted extended periods of extreme heat, which could strain infrastructure such as power grids and transportation systems. "To address these challenges, it is imperative for authorities to take proactive measures," stated the IMD. These measures include making cooling centers accessible, issuing heat warnings, and devising strategies to mitigate urban heat island effects in impacted regions.