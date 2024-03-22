Next Article

Air India announces special business class fares on select routes

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 05:23 pm Mar 22, 2024

What's the story Air India, one of India's biggest airlines, has announced a temporary promotion today (March 22), offering reduced business class fares on its international flights. Special fares are said to be as much as 35% less than the standard base fares. This promotional deal is applicable to several routes linking South Asia, Southeast Asia, as well as the Middle East.

Reduced fares offered on select international routes

The reduced fares apply to a number of international destinations. Specifically, these encompass Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Dhaka, Colombo, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Bahrain, Muscat and Kuwait. The airline accepts both one-way and round-trip bookings for the reduced fares. Air India has emphasized that there are a limited number of seats available under this promotion.

Details on booking window and travel validity

The booking period for these special fares is only open for two weeks, ending on April 2. However, these tickets remain valid for travel until September 30. Air India has confirmed that tickets with reduced fares can be booked from sales points both in India and abroad. The seats under this promotion will be assigned based on a first-come, first-serve policy.