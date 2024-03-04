Next Article

EVs catching fire is not a new issue

Ather Energy's electric scooters up in flames inside truck

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:13 pm Mar 04, 202407:13 pm

What's the story A shocking video has emerged online, revealing at least four Ather Energy electric scooters engulfed in flames inside a transport truck. The Bengaluru-based company has had relatively fewer electrical fire incidents compared to other electric two-wheeler manufacturers. The video, shared by a user named Ather Energy Parody, displays four scooters ablaze on the truck's upper section, while the four below remain untouched.

Condition

Description of the incident

Ather Energy Parody posted the video on X, stating, "Ather Electric scooters caught fire during. It's concerning that Ather Electric faces issues almost every day #ather #atherelectric @atherenergy." Captured by a bystander, the clip shows several people observing the fiery scene from a safe distance. Ather Energy has not yet officially confirmed the cause of the fire.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the video

Reason

Speculations on the cause of fire

Ather Energy has not released an official statement about the fire's origin. However, some people speculate that the truck driver may have come into contact with a live electricity wire on the road, causing an electrical short-circuit and subsequent fire.

Mishap

Previous incidents for Ather Energy

Earlier in 2022, a video of an Ather scooter catching fire inside a dealership in Chennai, circulated online. The company responded with a statement explaining that a customer brought their scooter in for service, which was covered in dust and mud. During a high-pressure wash, water entered the battery pack through a crack in its casing, likely caused by an accident. This resulted in the fire, which was contained and did not damage any other electric scooters.