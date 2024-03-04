Next Article

MG Hector gets Shine Pro, Select Pro variants in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:46 pm Mar 04, 202404:46 pm

What's the story MG Motor has broadened its Hector SUV range in India, by introducing two new variants, the Shine Pro and Select Pro. They are priced at Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 17.30 lakh, respectively (both prices ex-showroom). Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India, stated that these new additions emphasize the company's dedication to delivering a superior driving experience. The trims focus on performance and power to meet the demands of SUV enthusiasts.

Specs

New features in the latest Hector variants

The Shine Pro and Select Pro models come packed with a 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. A digital instrument cluster, push start/stop button, and wireless charger are also available. The Shine Pro features a single-pane sunroof, while the Select Pro sports a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. Additional highlights include LED projector headlights, LED taillights, sequential turn indicators, and chrome-finished door handles.

Engines

Powertrain options for MG Hector

Under the hood, the MG Hector provides two engine choices - a 1.5-liter petrol mill and a 2.0-liter diesel motor. Both engines come standard with a six-speed manual gearbox, while an automatic transmission is available exclusively for the petrol unit. Since its debut in 2019, MG Hector has transformed the SUV market with its array of tech features and exceptional driving comfort, including Level 2 ADAS and connected features.

Cost

How much does Hector cost?

In India, the MG Hector carries a starting price tag of Rs. 13.99 lakh for the base 1.5 Turbo Style model. It goes up to Rs. 21.95 lakh for the range-topping Turbo Savvy Pro CVT version (all prices, ex-showroom).

