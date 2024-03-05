Next Article

The offer is available until March 31

Kawasaki Vulcan S available with massive discount: Check deal

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:27 pm Mar 05, 202406:27 pm

What's the story Kawasaki is offering a substantial discount of Rs. 60,000 on the Vulcan S cruiser in India, through its Good Times Voucher scheme. The voucher can be used to reduce the ex-showroom cost of the Vulcan S, which is currently Rs. 7.10 lakh, bringing it down to Rs. 6.5 lakh. This promotion is available until March 31 or while supplies last.

Engine and performance

The Kawasaki Vulcan S shares its 649cc parallel-twin mill with the Ninja 650, generating 60hp of power at 7,500rpm and 62.4Nm at 6,600rpm. These numbers are a bit lower than the Ninja 650's, reflecting the cruiser design of the Vulcan S. Despite this, the engine feels sporty for a cruiser, with a more rev-happy nature and a powerful top-end rush instead of the anticipated meaty low-end torque.

Styling of the bike

Featuring a distinctive design, the Vulcan S has a large teardrop-shaped tank, curved fenders, and a low-slung stance. Although visually appealing, the design has been around for a while and offers a basic list by today's standards. Kawasaki has also introduced discount vouchers for other models, including the Ninja 400, Versys 650, and the Ninja 650.

What about other models?

Till March 31, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is available with a Rs. 30,000 discount, while the Ninja 400 is up for grabs with discounts worth Rs. 40,000. Finally, the Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with benefits worth Rs. 45,000.