Next Article

The car is now offered in 4 variants

MG ZS EV Excite Pro debuts at Rs. 20 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:07 pm Mar 05, 202406:07 pm

What's the story MG Motor has added a new mid-range variant to its ZS EV lineup, called the Excite Pro, with a price tag of Rs. 19.98 lakh. This makes the ZS EV the only all-electric car in India under Rs. 20 lakh that boasts a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The Excite Pro is priced Rs. 1 lakh higher than the base Executive trim and Rs. 4 lakh lower than the new Exclusive Plus version.

Specs

Trims and features

While complete list of features for the Excite Pro is yet to be revealed, it includes a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The variant offer similar creature comforts and safety equipment as the now-discontinued Excite variant. MG has also updated its EV lineup, replacing the Exclusive trim with Exclusive Plus, and Exclusive Pro with Essence. The top-of-the-line Essence provides features such as a 360-degree-view camera, a wireless charger, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and connected car technology.

Performance

Powertrain details and competitors

All ZS EV trims are equipped with a 50.3kWh battery pack that delivers a range of 461km per charge, and a front axle-mounted 177hp electric motor. Safety features comprise ADAS, hill descent control, six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS, and EBD. The introduction of the Excite Pro variant seems to be MG Motor India's answer to the growing competition from the Tata Nexon.EV and the Mahindra XUV400 in the electric vehicle market.

Cost

A look at the pricing

MG Motor's ZS EV model starts at Rs. 18.98 lakh for the base-end Executive model, and goes up to Rs. 24.98 lakh for the range-topping Essence version (all prices, ex-showroom).