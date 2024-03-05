Next Article

The DBX707 F1 Medical Car will also debut at the event

Fastest-ever Aston Martin Vantage is F1 2024's new safety car

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:50 pm Mar 05, 202404:50 pm

What's the story The 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will witness the debut of the next-generation Aston Martin Vantage F1 Safety Car. It now packs a whopping 656hp of power, a 153hp increase from its predecessor. This upgrade addresses the previous model's sluggishness, which Max Verstappen, the reigning champion, called "slow as a turtle." Alongside the Vantage F1 Safety Car, the DBX707 F1 Medical Car will also make an appearance at the event.

Enhanced aerodynamics and interior modifications

Distinguishing itself from the road-going Vantage launched last month, the custom F1 Safety Car sports a prominent front splitter, a large rear wing, and a revamped underfloor for enhanced airflow. Even the roof-mounted light bar has been redesigned for improved aerodynamics. Inside, standard seats have been swapped for Recaro Pole Position bucket ones and a racing harness, while the center console has been modified to house buttons for essential FIA systems.

Shared duties with Mercedes-Benz

Vantage's interior features a Lime Essence trim as nod to Aston Martin's Racing Green livery. Since 2021, Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz have shared F1 Safety Car duties, with Mercedes supplying AMG GT Black Series. Although Vantage boasts more power, the German car still has an advantage with its 720hp. Interestingly, both cars have similarities, as the Vantage gets a twin-turbo, 4.0-liter, V8 engine derived from AMG. The AMG GT 63 S Four-Door Coupe also serves as an F1 Medical Car.

What about its availability?

The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Safety Car is meant for the racetrack and its pricing details are not available. However, the standard Vantage is expected to start at around $190,000 (roughly Rs. 1.6 crore).