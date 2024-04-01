Next Article

The ED said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has named 2 AAP ministers during interrogation

Arvind Kejriwal named two AAP ministers on key question: ED

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:51 pm Apr 01, 202405:51 pm

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has named two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers during an interrogation in the alleged excise policy scam. Kejriwal reportedly named AAP ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj in his statement, the federal agency said. On March 21, the ED arrested the AAP national convener in connection with a money laundering probe into the now-scrapped excise policy. Despite his detention, Kejriwal continues to serve as the Delhi CM.

Ministers implicated

Kejriwal's statement points to AAP ministers' involvement: ED

According to the ED, Kejriwal said "Vijay Nair didn't report to him but to [Atishi] and Bharadwaj and his interaction with Nair was limited [sic]." Nair, previously responsible for the AAP's communications, is also implicated in the case. In addition to the alleged excise policy scam, the ED is investigating Kejriwal in another case related to the alleged kickbacks in a Delhi Jal Board contract to a private firm, reports said.

Allegations dismissed

AAP leader dismisses ED's allegations as absurd

In response to the unfolding events, AAP leader Jasmine Shah dismissed the ED's allegations as absurd. Shah noted that Nair had previously stated he did not report to Kejriwal when first detained. She questioned the ED's motives for reiterating the same statement a year and a half later, casting doubt on the credibility of their investigation.

Minister interrogated

Delhi Transport Minister interrogated over liquor policy scandal

In related news, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was questioned by the ED concerning the excise policy case. Gahlot, who contributed to drafting the now-abandoned Delhi government's liquor policy for 2021-22, stated that he answered all questions posed by the ED. He denied involvement in AAP's Goa election campaign and claimed that Nair resided in his official bungalow while he lived at his private home.

Scandal details

Details of the liquor policy scandal emerge

The liquor policy scandal revolves around accusations of corruption and illicit financial activities linked to the creation and implementation of Delhi's excise policy. This policy, enacted on November 17, 2021, was abandoned in late September 2022 amid corruption allegations. Investigators claim that this new policy increased wholesalers' profit margins from 5% to 12%, leading to cartelization and favoritism towards those unqualified for liquor licenses for financial gain.