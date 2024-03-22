Next Article

Established in 2005, IndiGo runs over 2,000 flights daily to 118 destinations

IndiGo eyes major aircraft acquisition to boost global presence

By Pratyaksh Srivastava Mar 22, 2024

What's the story IndiGo, the leading budget airline in Asia, is reportedly mulling the purchase of widebody aircraft to bolster its international operations. An order for around 30 Airbus SE A350s is the most probable choice. The final decision could be made public in the coming weeks, although specifics regarding the timing and quantity of the aircraft are subject to change.

IndiGo's approach to serving wealthy Indian travelers

IndiGo had previously explored the idea of launching long-haul services to meet the increasing demand from affluent Indians traveling overseas, especially to destinations such as the UK and Europe. This shift toward widebody aircraft is perceived as part of this strategy. IndiGo currently uses two Boeing 777s leased from Turkish Airlines for its Istanbul flights, in addition to its main fleet of single-aisle jets.

IndiGo's remarkable growth and aspiring objectives

Established in 2005, IndiGo now runs over 2,000 flights daily to 118 destinations. In 2023, it became one of the select few airlines that ferry more than 100 million passengers each year. The airline has set a lofty target to double this number by the close of the decade, further cementing its status as a dominant force in the aviation sector.

IndiGo's shift to long-haul operations: A gamble?

Venturing into long-haul operations can pose potential risks for budget airlines. Previous instances include airlines like Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, AirAsia X, and WOW Air, which encountered difficulties in turning this business model into a profitable one. However, with its record-setting order of 500 A320neo family aircraft from Airbus last summer, IndiGo has demonstrated its readiness to take audacious strides in the aviation industry.