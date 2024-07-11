In short Simplifying... In short Mihir, accused in a fatal hit-and-run case, was arrested after fleeing the scene, claiming he was unaware the victim was trapped under his car.

Hit-and-run accused questioned by police

'Unaware woman trapped under car...': BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir questioned

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:58 pm Jul 11, 202412:58 pm

What's the story The Mumbai Police on Thursday recreated the scene of the BMW hit-and-run case, from CJ House in Worli to the Sea Link, with the main accused, Mihir Shah—son of Rajesh Shah, former leader of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena—present. Mihir (23) and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat were made to sit face-to-face during police interrogation, where both confessed to the crime. Shah reportedly expressed remorse, saying he is "repenting" for his actions.

Case details

Accused admits fault

According to reports, Mihir and Bidawat said they were unaware the woman was trapped under the car when they fled after the accident. To recall, the deceased identified as 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa was riding pillion on a scooter with her husband Pradip Nakhwa from Mazagaon Docks to Worli Koliwada. The collision threw both onto the car's bonnet; Pradip managed to jump off, but Kaveri was dragged 1km by the fleeing car and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Under arrest

Mihir, mother and sisters arrested

On Tuesday, Mihir was arrested along with his mother and two sisters. The arrest took place at an apartment in Virar—65km from Mumbai—after Mihir had been missing for over 72 hours following the incident. The police took three days to apprehend him as he and his family had turned off their phones. Cops located Mihir using his friend's phone, which was briefly switched on for 15 minutes.

Statement

Mihir used fake ID card to consume alcohol: Pub

Meanwhile, fresh reports said Mihir allegedly used a fake ID card showing him as 27 years old at a pub, where he and his friends consumed alcohol, hours before the accident. Mihir is officially 23 years old, while the legal drinking age in Maharashtra is 25. The pub's management has claimed that Mihir showed them a fake ID card before he was allowed entry. Three other people were accompanying him who were purportedly over the age of 30.

On Wednesday

Bar where accused spent hours demolished

Notably, city officials demolished sections of the Vice-Global Tapas Bar in Mumbai's Juhu Wednesday morning, 24 hours after the Excise Department sealed the property. This is the bar that sold liquor to Mihir. In addition to serving alcohol to minors, the bar was sealed for lacking a proper license and for illegal construction, which was subsequently demolished.