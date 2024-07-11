In short Simplifying... In short Two men, Yadav and Katta, were arrested and later bailed for recreating a scene from the show 'Mirzapur' near a freedom fighter's statue, causing local outrage.

2 men arrested for imitating 'Mirzapur' scene in viral video

By Chanshimla Varah 12:30 pm Jul 11, 202412:30 pm

What's the story Two Uttar Pradesh residents, Ved Prakash Yadav and Aman Yadav Katta, have been arrested after imitating a scene from the popular OTT series Mirzapur in a social media reel. The video depicted Ved driving around Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya's statue in a car with his legs on the dashboard while smoking. Inspector Cantonment Shivakant Mishra confirmed their arrest on charges of disturbing public peace.

Public reaction

Video sparks outrage, duo released on bail

Following their arrest, Yadav and Katta were presented before a magistrate and later released on bail. Mishra noted that the video stirred resentment among locals as it was filmed near the statue of freedom fighter Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, founder of BHU Bharat Ratna. The Mirzapur theme song played in the background throughout the reel.

Suspension details

Police officers suspended for violating rules

In a related incident, two Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspectors, Dharmendra Sharma and Ritesh Kumar, were suspended for allegedly creating reels in which they posed as security officers for a property dealer. The videos were filmed in the offices of Sartaz, a property dealer located in the Tronica City area of Ghaziabad district's Loni circle. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chand Yadav confirmed their suspension due to violation of police rules.