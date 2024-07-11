In brief Simplifying... In brief A double-decker bus carrying migrant workers collided with a milk tanker in UP, resulting in two fatalities.

The accident, caused by an overtaking attempt, led to the bus overturning and passengers being ejected.

This incident aligns with a 2023 study by the State Road Transport Corporation, which found a rise in bus accidents since 2020 due to reckless driving and braking. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Double-decker bus collides with parked truck

Another accident in UP: 2 dead in double-decker bus-truck collision

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:14 pm Jul 11, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Two people were killed and 16 others injured after a double-decker collided with a parked truck near Toli village in Thana Sikandrarao, Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Thursday morning. According to reports, the accident took place due to the negligence of the bus driver. This comes a day after 18 people were killed and 19 injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway around 5:00am near Jojikot village in Unnao district.

Unnao accident

Unnao accident took place due to overspeeding

Notably, Wednesday's collision took place when a double-decker bus, primarily carrying migrant workers from Bihar to Delhi, attempted to overtake a milk tanker, resulting in the bus overturning. Unnao District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said the impact was so severe that passengers were ejected from the vehicle. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said officials have been instructed to ensure the best treatment for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the deceased's family.

2023 study

Reckless driving cause for most bus accidents in UP

Interestingly, a 2023 study by the State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) driving institute in Kanpur noted a steady increase in bus accidents since 2020—mainly due to reckless driving and braking. This research—the first of its kind—found these factors accounted for over half of all incidents. The study, conducted by the Model Driving and Training Research Institute (MDTARI), showed a continuous rise in bus accidents per year since 2020.