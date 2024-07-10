Reckless driving and braking cause bus accidents

'Overspeeding…': What study on rise in UP bus accidents said

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:21 pm Jul 10, 202412:21 pm

What's the story At least 18 people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker bus attempted to overtake a tanker on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in Unnao district early Wednesday. Reports suggest overspeeding might have caused the crash. Notably, a 2023 study by the State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) driving institute in Kanpur noted a steady increase in bus accidents since 2020—mainly due to reckless driving and braking. This research—the first of its kind—found these factors accounted for over half of all incidents.

Rising numbers

UPSRTC study reveals worrying trend in accident statistics

The study, conducted by the Model Driving and Training Research Institute (MDTARI), showed a continuous rise in bus accidents per year since 2020. Specifically, there were 553 accidents in 2020-21, followed by 583 in 2021-22, and 664 in 2022-23. In just the first half of 2023 alone, Uttar Pradesh recorded a staggering number of 318 accidents. The report highlighted that most accidents occur between 9:00am to 6:00pm with the peak period being between 12:15pm to 3:18pm.

Reporting impact

Researcher suggests improved reporting could influence accident numbers

SP Singh, the principal of MDTARI who led the research, suggested that improved accident response procedures could be contributing to the increase in reported accidents. Singh said, "Whatsapp groups for regional managers (RMs) and assistant regional managers (ARMs) are very active these days, and therefore more and more accidents are being reported." This indicates a possible correlation between enhanced communication methods and the rise in recorded incidents.

Accident severity

Study finds major accidents outnumber minor ones

While minor accidents have been more frequent overall, major bus accidents outnumbered minor ones in 2021 and 2022. Fatalities accounted for just over 48% of all mishaps since 2020. The leading causes of these bus accidents were identified as illegal and reckless driving, along with collisions due to two-wheelers, pedestrians and animals crossing roads. Of the total 2124 incidents since 2020, a significant number of 1022 were categorized as fatal.

Driver age

UPSRTC study finds drivers aged 31-50 most prone to accidents

The study found that drivers aged between 31 and 50 were more prone to accidents than other age groups. Over the last four years, this age group was involved in 1522 incidents, accounting for more than half of the total accidents recorded. Singh suggested that this could be because most UPSRTC drivers fall within this age group, indicating a potential correlation between driver age and accident frequency.