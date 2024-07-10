In brief Simplifying... In brief M Anusuya, an IRS officer, has officially changed his name and gender to Surya, marking a significant step for transgender inclusivity in government roles.

This follows the Supreme Court's ruling recognizing the third gender and affirming gender identity as a personal choice.

In a related stride, Bihar Police is set to welcome its first three transgender sub-inspectors, following the state's 2016 decision to reserve government jobs for transgenders and eunuchs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Historic decision allows name and gender change

Who's Anukathir Surya, IRS officer who changed name, gender officially

By Chanshimla Varah 11:19 am Jul 10, 202411:19 am

What's the story In a historic decision, the Ministry of Finance has approved a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer's request to change her name and gender in all official documents. The officer, M Anusuya, who is 35 years old and currently serving as Joint Commissioner at the Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Hyderabad, will now be recognized as M Anukathir Surya. This is the first time such a change has been approved within the Indian civil services.

IRS

Approval sets a precedent for inclusivity: IRS officer

"The approval by the ministry of finance sets a precedent for inclusivity and support for transgender individuals in government positions," a senior IRS officer serving in the ministry said. "This is pathbreaking order, we are all proud of the officer and also our ministry," another senior IRS officer serving in the income tax department said.

Professional journey

Surya's career and educational background

Surya started his career as an assistant commissioner in Chennai in December 2013 and was promoted to the deputy commissioner rank in 2018. He moved to his current role in Hyderabad last year. In terms of education, Surya has a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication from the Madras Institute of Technology and a PG Diploma in Cyber Law and Cyber Forensics from the National Law Institute University in Bhopal.

Legal perspective

Supreme Court's stance on transgender rights

This development comes nearly a decade after the Supreme Court's ruling in the NALSA case, which recognized the third gender and stated that gender identity is a personal choice. The court expressed that there seems to be no reason why a transgender person should be denied basic human rights. The court also emphasized the need to recognize, extend, and interpret the Constitution to ensure a dignified life for transgender people.

Bihar

3 transgenders become sub-inspectors in Bihar

In a related development, three transgender candidates are set to join the Bihar Police for the first time after passing the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) exam. The three candidates were among the 1,275 people who applied for the post of sub-inspector. The Bihar government announced reservations in government jobs for eunuchs and transgenders in 2016.