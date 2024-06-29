In brief Simplifying... In brief A series of unfortunate incidents have occurred at Indian airports recently, with the collapse of structures due to heavy rain.

A cab driver tragically lost his life at Delhi airport, while eight others were injured.

In a separate incident, a canopy collapsed at Rajkot airport, and a similar event occurred at Jabalpur airport, damaging a car.

The Indian government has ordered inspections of all airports and announced compensation for the deceased cab driver's family.

Safety concerns raised after airport canopy collapse

After Delhi, canopy outside Rajkot airport terminal collapses

By Chanshimla Varah 02:06 pm Jun 29, 202402:06 pm

What's the story A canopy outside Rajkot airport terminal in Gujarat collapsed due to heavy rain on Saturday, a day after a similar incident occurred at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1 in Delhi. According to PTI, the canopy collapsed at the passenger pickup and drop area. No deaths or injuries were reported. Gujarat has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last few days as the southwest monsoon advanced further into the state.

Delhi airport incident

In the Delhi airport incident, a portion of the roof at Terminal 1 collapsed during heavy rain on Friday, killing a 45-year-old cab driver and injuring eight others. Following the tragedy, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu ordered a structural preliminary inspection of all airports across India and sought a report from the airports within 2-5 days. A compensation of ₹20 lakh has also been announced for the family of the deceased cab driver.

3 incident in 3 days

Before these two incidents, a portion of the fabric canopy of the new terminal building in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur airport collapsed and fell on a car on Thursday due to the accumulation of water. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The ₹450-crore new terminal structure of the airport was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10.