Yoga celebrations across India's armed forces

Indian Army personnel mark International Yoga Day on mountains, warships

By Chanshimla Varah 01:45 pm Jun 21, 202401:45 pm

What's the story The 10th International Day of Yoga witnessed distinctive celebrations across India, with the country's armed forces performing yoga in various locations, including mountains, glaciers, and warships. Despite harsh snowy conditions, over ten soldiers were seen executing different yoga asanas along the northern frontier. Army Chief General Manoj Pande also partook in the event along with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Singh's address

Defence minister highlights yoga's health benefits

In his address, Singh emphasized the health benefits of yoga, stating it as a superior alternative to medication for conditions like depression, blood pressure, and diabetes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also marked the day in Srinagar at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake. He said that yoga enables people to understand that "our well-being is connected to the well-being of the world."

Twitter Post

Watch: Indian Army personnel perform Yoga on northern frontier

Widespread participation

Yoga celebrations extend to schools and high altitudes

Taking the event to another whole level, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel participated in yoga sessions at an altitude of over 15,000 feet in the Muguthang Sub Sector of Sikkim. Indian Army jawans also performed yoga at Col Sonam Wangchuk Stadium in Leh, Ladakh, while the Indian Navy personnel onboard warships such as INS Tarkash and INS Teg performed various yoga asanas, including the Surya Namaskar.

National event

Prime Minister Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations

Apart from the army personnel, schoolchildren were also seen practicing yoga at Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh. This year's theme was "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasizing yoga's role in enhancing individual well-being and societal harmony. The event aimed to unite thousands globally in the practice of yoga to promote health and wellness, reflecting yoga's widespread influence both nationally and internationally.